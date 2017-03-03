I Love to do miniature photography and what I appreciate about my art is that I can make my fantasies into fact.

I am very much into my innovative conceptual photography even if it is nevertheless life or Miniature photography.

I actually want to notify everybody that being innovative is not a reward it is all observation and sincere do the job toward your art.

I do not use any expensive ready to use props and dioramas. I make all the stuff I use in a set of the very minimum amount assets. I use plaster of components to make mountains or rocks and some aged paper to give essential form of hills.

For sea outcome, I painted the board with blue acrylic color to give ocean feel for waves I use scorching glue and distort it with some toothpicks and paint them white.

For the thickness of h2o, I used liquid gum to make the organic thick shiny coat of h2o.

The Island

The Island just after the storm

Behind the scenes

Generating of The Island