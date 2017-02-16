Past year I lived on a minor island referred to as Herm. Many thanks to the horrible temperature I stayed in the residence most situations. In some cases I wished to be a youngster once more so at minimum I could play with toys or something. Then I believed to myself: why not?

I purchased some mini figures and begun to build up very small dioramas inside of a softbox. As a photographer my focus was to make a wonderful photo of each minor world I’ve made. I simply call this series: The Very small Wasteland. I experienced so substantially enjoyable in the course of this session.

Blueberry personnel

Relaxation in figs

Obamout

Pea gathering

Coctail beach

X-flies

Opening scene

Chef’s provide

Fired

You nevertheless a youngster!

Landworks

Give me your honey b.tch!

Icebathing