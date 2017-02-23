My name is Noam Chen, I’m a landscape photographer and have been touring the entire world for most of my grownup life.
For me photography started as a hobby that promptly turned a enthusiasm. When I realized it was the only matter I really liked to do, I made the decision to turn into a experienced.
Doing work as a experienced photographer isn’t often straightforward, and I’m grateful for having been capable to change my enthusiasm into a profession. But it would not have transpired experienced I listened to the voices telling me that photography is not a actual work, or if I lacked bravery to do only what helps make me happy. I loathe seeing so quite a few men and women close to me sad with what they do, sad with their life. So I’m often attempting to inspire absolutely everyone to imagine, to stick to their hearts, to do the job hard and satisfy their dreams. It often pays off.
That is what I did, and as we entered 2017 I celebrated the 10th calendar year anniversary because I turned a experienced photographer. To mark this distinctive milestone, I selected this system to share my do the job, my sights and use my working experience to hopefully inspire some of you.
For the duration of this earlier 10 years I have traveled extensively throughout Europe, and documented some of the most amazing spots on earth. I adore how Europe has virtually every thing to offer you: Amazing nature, abundant and sophisticated heritage and cultures, numerous castles and palaces, terrific foodstuff and so a lot much more.
I have collected twenty of my photos to exhibit you all just how amazing and assorted this continent is. They will surely make you want to pack your luggage this summer and go on a Euro vacation!