My name is Noam Chen, I’m a landscape photographer and have been touring the entire world for most of my grownup life.

For me photography started as a hobby that promptly turned a enthusiasm. When I realized it was the only matter I really liked to do, I made the decision to turn into a experienced.

Doing work as a experienced photographer isn’t often straightforward, and I’m grateful for having been capable to change my enthusiasm into a profession. But it would not have transpired experienced I listened to the voices telling me that photography is not a actual work, or if I lacked bravery to do only what helps make me happy. I loathe seeing so quite a few men and women close to me sad with what they do, sad with their life. So I’m often attempting to inspire absolutely everyone to imagine, to stick to their hearts, to do the job hard and satisfy their dreams. It often pays off.

That is what I did, and as we entered 2017 I celebrated the 10th calendar year anniversary because I turned a experienced photographer. To mark this distinctive milestone, I selected this system to share my do the job, my sights and use my working experience to hopefully inspire some of you.

For the duration of this earlier 10 years I have traveled extensively throughout Europe, and documented some of the most amazing spots on earth. I adore how Europe has virtually every thing to offer you: Amazing nature, abundant and sophisticated heritage and cultures, numerous castles and palaces, terrific foodstuff and so a lot much more.

I have collected twenty of my photos to exhibit you all just how amazing and assorted this continent is. They will surely make you want to pack your luggage this summer and go on a Euro vacation!

Much more info: noamchen.com

Some of the world’s most colorful spots, like the Island of Burano, Italy

Amazing lake-facet castles, like this a single in Chillon, Switzerland

Scenic Medieval villages these kinds of as small Rupit, Spain

Picturesque cities on the lookout like a postcard, these kinds of as Colmar, France

Much more castles out of a fairytale, like the Hohenzollern Castle in Germany

Gorgeous landscapes to hike via and turquoise lakes to relaxation by, as observed below in Austria

Love an apple strudel at an altitude of 2000m (6560ft) with panoramic sights of the Austrian Alps

Unbelievably colorful and tiny villages by the ocean at Cinque Terre, Italy

Renaissance Castle embedded in a cave at Predjama, Slovenia

Special web sites from WWII like this significant bunker, part of the Maginot Line in France

Take a cable motor vehicle (or a couple) to get a bird’s-eye see from higher than the clouds

Unusual sights like this a single, proving there’s much more to Paris than the Eiffel Tower…

Photo-perfect dining places to enjoy a coffee or a food at, like this a single in Alsace, France

Amazing architecture, art and abundant heritage in Rome, Italy

Heaven for cheese fans! Just after all, well known cheeses like Gouda, Gruyere, and Parmesan all originate from Europe

Get up shut with nature and truly feel on major of the entire world, though admiring the majestic Alps

A lot of palaces to stop by and witness age-old rituals like transforming of the guards, as in London’s Buckingham Palace, England

See the discrepancies in architectural periods as apparent in Transylvania, Romania

The world’s next most significant synagogue (and the most significant in Europe) in Budapest, Hungary

Distinct your thoughts though looking at calming sunsets like below in Lake Geneva, Switzerland