Appreciating the tiny matters in existence can make some of us actually delighted. This Japanese lady known as Sawa, who is recognised by the identify of La Payment De Fleur on Instagram, proves it by combining her passions – bouquets, espresso, and images – into 1 superbly structured visual diary.

Sawa results in fragile flower compositions (most of which she picks in her have backyard!) though getting her espresso. She types properly structured flower wreaths and designs about her espresso cups and captures them in her minimalist photographs, just about every of which will come with a date. Because refreshing bouquets don‘t final eternally, don‘t you imagine it‘s a awesome way to immortalize them this way?

A lot more details: Instagram

