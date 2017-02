Japanese instagramer @hotkenobi requires his superhero action figures on miniature adventures that seem even far better than the combat scenes in movies. The Osaka-based mostly photographer makes playful, exciting scenes with eye-popping visuals utilizing the action figures of our favored heroes from rival universes. His instagram is crammed with hilarious visuals of action figures, which include lots of legendary Marvel and DC people.

Additional details: Instagram (h/t: photogrist)

