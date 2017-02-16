Photograph credit history: Kyodo News
Most of us might continue to be drearily working with gloomy weather and chilly temperatures, but spring is presently in full swing in Kawazu, Shizuoka.
Even however the region’s Kawazu cherry trees bloom pleasantly prematurely each and every year, a current spell of heat weather has welcomed the iconic bouquets even before than regular. The rather pink flowers made their considerably anticipated appearance on February 15—their earliest arrival date in fifteen years—and will be viewable right until the begin of March. Kawazu is the excellent position to capture a glimpse of the pastel blooms, as an outstanding 800 cherry trees line the winding Kawazu-gawa River, earning the picturesque landscape even additional charming than regular.
Like numerous regions in Japan (and even in the
United States), the city celebrates the colourful, organic phenomenon with a competition. This year marks Kawazu’s twenty seventh cherry blossom competition, which runs right until March 10 and will most likely entice about one million readers. In addition to an awe-inspiring view of the stunning trees (which, at evening, are superbly illuminated), the competition also features stalls that offer meals, regional citrus fruits, souvenirs, and adorably tiny cherry trees that readers can plant at residence!
See this year’s early cherry blossoms in full bloom.
h/t: [The Asahi Shimbun, Spoon & Tamago]