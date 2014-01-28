The Bottled Smoke Artwork By Jim Dingilian.

Jim Dingilian’s incredible bottle art is much more complex than the traditional building of ships inside of bottles. The detailed scenes trapped inside recycled glass bottles are made with just candle smoke. The artist burns the inside, then carefully etches away the residue, revealing imagery of trees, cars, and industrial landscapes within the confines of each bottle.

Interestingly, the artist’s chosen environments are areas that the specific bottle may be found in. Dingilian says, “The miniature scenes I depict are of locations on the edge of suburbia which seem mysterious or even slightly menacing despite their commonplace nature. The bottles add to the implied narratives of transgression. When found by the sides of roads or in the weeds near the edges of parking lots, empty liquor bottles are artifacts of consumption, delight, or dread. As art objects, they become hourglasses of sorts, their drained interiors now inhabited by dim memories.”

The Bottled Smoke Artwork By Jim Dingilian: