Seattle jogger Kelly Herron was acquiring an common run via Golden Gardens Park past week when she was attacked in a public washroom, a nightmare that most only at any time picture. Soon after a terrifying struggle, she fended off the attacker, and the GPS trail her exercise tracker recorded displays the correct extent of her ordeal.

The assailant, a registered sex offender, was hit by an surprising switch of occasions when Kelly overpowered him and even managed to lock him inside of a stall until law enforcement arrived. “Not now, motherf***er,” she screamed at him, in accordance to ABC Information. Kelly had taken a self-protection class only a few weeks before the incident, and “utilized all of it.”

Kelly explained the experience in a harrowing Instagram submit, in which she also shared the actions her exercise tracker traced employing GPS for the duration of the struggle. “My face is stitched, my system is bruised, but my spirit is intact,” she wrote in the exact submit. This creep picked the improper jogger to mess with, and we’re glad to see that Kelly walked away a lot more alive than at any time.

This Instagram submit by jogger Kelly Herron displays her exercise tracker right after a horrific ordeal with an attacker

However Kelly was reportedly pushed to her knees, she received back again up and overpowered her assailant

The incident transpired at Seattle’s Golden Gardens Park in a public washroom, the place the attacker was hiding

Kelly’s attacker picked the improper jogger to mess with, and we’re glad her spirit is more powerful than at any time

In the meantime the forty-year-outdated sex offender was arrested, and actually, he appears to be like a Whole lot even worse than Kelly right after the struggle