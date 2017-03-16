Meet Tek, the K9 officer who is a person very pleased pooch after encouraging his lover rescue three abandoned puppies. Trooper Ennis and his doggy Tek had been in southwest Atlanta on Monday, driving in an abandoned subdivision in what is recognised as a “stolen car or truck dumping ground”, when they noticed some thing unforeseen – three new child pups remaining in the center of nowhere. The Georgia Division of General public Safety (DPS) stories that they had been dumped in a briar patch and remaining to die. But then the K9 doggie Tek stepped in and saved the working day.

He and officer Ennis jumped out of the car or truck, took the three frightened doggies with them and brought them to GA DPS headquarters. The actuality that a larger canine was with them in a car or truck made available the babies substantially wanted ease and comfort and reassurance that last but not least they had been in superior palms. From there, all of them had been swiftly adopted by the team associates, obtaining a loving without end house.

“A trooper by no means knows what he could encounter on a shift, but a working day with puppies is a superior working day,” GA DPS reported on Fb, sharing two lovely shots of the puppies.

Much more info: Georgia Division Of General public Safety | Fb (h/t)