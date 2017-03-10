Born in stunning Kenya and now based mostly in picturesque New Zealand, artist Gordon Pembridge has been lucky enough to have a lifelong marriage with character. As a painter and woodworker, Pembridge frequently appears to his surroundings for inspiration, which has culminated in an oeuvre that incorporates factors of natural heritage and portrayals of local wildlife. A primary case in point of these types of perform is Pembridge’s placing series of hand-painted, carved wood vessels.

Each perform of art is created as a result of a woodturning process—a sculpting procedure that employs a lathe to shape the timber. The moment Pembridge has realized his desired shape, he meticulously hand-carves the wood into ornate, fern-like designs, which he then paints and decorates with foliage, animals, and other purely natural motifs impressed by his two households: Kenya and New Zealand. Brightly colored and featuring elegantly intricate incisions, it is hard to think the sculptures are crafted fully out of wood.

In addition to woodturning and portray, Pembridge also dabbles in a myriad of other sorts of art, such as images, graphic style, illustration, and engraving. Though his mediums may perhaps fluctuate, his love of purely natural heritage remains a reliable muse all over his perform. You can view a entire selection of his flora-and-fauna-impressed creations on his website.

Scroll down for a great assortment of character-impressed woodwork by Gordon Pembridge.

































All illustrations or photos via Gordon Pembridge.