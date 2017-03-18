Photographer John Kucko received a tip a few property in Webster, New Yorke that experienced grow to be encased in ice after a wintertime storm swept by the region.

Arriving over the scene he found anything you see listed here, a resident’s summertime property swallowed entirely by wind-swept icicles and sheets of ice.

The amazing sight was captured by John Kucko Digital who shared the photos and videos (embedded below) on Facebook. They have since gone viral online.

The frosty phenomenon was the result of crashing waves, strong wind and freezing temperatures. In the embedded videos below you can see just how close the home is to the shores of Lake Ontario.