At Design Festa 2010 I saw these wonderful mushroom lamps by the Great Mushrooming himself. Made by glass, LED lights and found wood. I was not the only one in absolute awe of the beauty of these practical works of art – the crowd in front of his exhibition was thick with people. I’d say this guy must have been on of the top five artists in the whole festival. I love the detail of the absolutely non-fungi little plastic on/off dial. So sweet and so mechanical. It makes for a great contrast to the brittle lights. I wouldn’t mind having a whole room decorated with these. Check out his site for more photos and info (naturally – Japanese only).