Alex Hogrefe is a designer and founding member of the architecture visualization studio Layout Distill exactly where he specializes in absolutely visualizing the strategies of architects by way of illustration. In his absolutely free time, having said that, Alex sketches up layouts from scratch like this magnificent Icelandic cliffside retreat.

Far more information: Alex Hogrefe (h/t: hiconsumption)

Established in the side of an ocean cliff and made out of what appears to be concrete, metallic and glass – this contemporary construction appears like a spaceship that obtained stuck in a rock formation. The huge open up windows allow in natural light-weight and give up magnificent sights of the ocean to the occupants. Although this rendering is expertly set jointly and totally imaginative, we simply cannot aid but experience a little bit of unhappiness being aware of that this is not genuine.

