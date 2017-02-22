My name is Matt Dixon. For about ten decades I have been creating pics of robots. Discovering the world they inhabit and accumulating the artwork into the ‘Transmissions’ textbooks.
Given that staying identified with a scarce eye issue in 2015, the time I spend with my robotic artwork has develop into far more precious than at any time. The issue, a macular dystrophy, implies that I am slowly but surely dropping my central eyesight. There is no cure and it is difficult to say how rapidly the deterioration will development I merely do not know how prolonged I’ll be ready to keep on operating the way I know.
Realizing there’s a working day waiting for me in the upcoming when I’ll have to end or adjust the way I work is frightening, but it is a excellent motivator and I do not consider I have at any time been so productive. The urge to examine the world my robots inhabit has under no circumstances been so sturdy. I have constantly loved my work but given that finding out about my eye issue I appreciate every brush stroke in a way I under no circumstances have just before.
The prognosis still left me feeling very lower for a even though but truly it was just a reminder to savor the minute and enjoy the miracles that are all all around us. I consider that is the concept my robots have been trying to ship all along.
A crowd funding campaign for Transmissions three, my new selection of robotic artwork, is in development.
More information: mattdixon.co.united kingdom | kck.st | Facebook