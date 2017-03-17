Novosibirsk photographer and Rufer Vadim Mahora posted photos from a trip to Peru – in pictures Lake Titicaca, iridescent mountains and “lost city” of Machu Picchu.

Nazca Desert.

3. Paracas Candelabra.

Peru – incredibly colorful country in terms of attractions, is the cradle of the Inca Empire. Here in the Andes is the “lost city” of Machu Picchu, the Nazca desert, unusual lake Titicaca and many other interesting places.

4. Paradise Oasis Huacachina.

In Peru, difficult to reach because of the high cost of travel. The average cost of a round-trip ticket – 60-80 thousand rubles.. However, there are relatively cheap flights (about 30 thousand. Per round-trip ticket), which was lucky to take advantage and Vadim and his friends. This visa is not needed in Peru.

5. Rainbow Mountain Vinikunka.

6. Rainbow Mountain Vinikunka.

“It was very warm, but windy. The place was so hot that we are completely burned. We use the cream from the sun, but even that did not help. All went as red as crayfish “

7. Lake Titicaca.

The thermometer rises not very high, but in the mountainous part of the country the sun was hot especially active. The travelers visited the Lake Titicaca, which is located at a height of 3.8 thousand m. Above sea level. They had to go through the pass height of more than 4 thousand meters -. Climb the mountain Rainbow Vinikunka.

On the paradise oasis Huacachina, Nazca desert on the southern coast of Peru climbed on the plane. From a height overlooking the famous geoglyphs.

Pisac – the legendary Inca citadel.

11. Nazca Lines.

12. The city of Cusco.

13. The cost of holidays in Peru is not so high. “In Israel, I spent the same amount of money, but at the same time (in Peru) saw a lot more. Peru cheaper Israel to third. The main thing – to get to, and there you can find a less expensive tours. People traded. ”

National Reserve of Paracas desert peninsula.

14. Rookery sea lions.

15. Machu Picchu – the mysterious Inca city built in the middle of the XV century.