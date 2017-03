I taken off the original headlines from these misogynistic commercials and replaced them with prices that Donald Trump said about women of all ages.

The headlines and visuals strongly compliment each and every other, although there is just about a 30-calendar year gap in between them.

Building The united states Misogynistic Once again

Building The united states Misogynistic Once again

Building The united states Misogynistic Once again

Building The united states Misogynistic Once again

Building The united states Misogynistic Once again

Building The united states Misogynistic Once again

Building The united states Misogynistic Once again

Building The united states Misogynistic Once again

Building The united states Misogynistic Once again

Building The united states Misogynistic Once again

Building The united states Misogynistic Once again