Marco Glaviano – the legend of the world of photography

Glaviano won the status of one of the best photographers in the world, shot more than 500 covers and editorials for the most prestigious international publications, held thirty solo exhibitions, released fifteen photobooks, and authored the first digital photo published in the American fashion magazine (Vogue, 1982).

Marco Glaviano was born in Palermo in 1942.

He studied architecture at a local university when he became interested in photography. Glaviano was an artist-decorator in the theater and simultaneously played in a jazz ensemble, which in the sixties participated in several international music festivals. Then he began to photograph fellow musicians.

In 1966, Glaviano decided to turn the photo into the main occupation and briefly moved to Rome, then to Milan, where he opened the studio. His work began to appear in major European fashion magazines. Cooperation with Italian Vogue led him to New York, where he settled in 1975, signing an exclusive contract with American Vogue, and from 1982 to 1994 – with Harper’s Bazaar.

In the eighties, Glaviano played an important role in the development of the phenomenon of “supermodel”, for a long time worked with such top models as Claudia Schiffer, Paulina Porizkova, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Gia Karandzhi and Eva Herzigova.

Among the works of Marco Gaviano portraits of supermodels, actors and musicians, as well as advertising and landscape photographs. His works are adorned with collections of leading museums of the world and private collections.