Marco Glaviano – the legend of the world of photography

Glaviano won the status of one of the best photographers in the world, shot more than 500 covers and editorials for the most prestigious international publications, held thirty solo exhibitions, released fifteen photobooks, and authored the first digital photo published in the American fashion magazine (Vogue, 1982).

Marco Glaviano was born in Palermo in 1942.
He studied architecture at a local university when he became interested in photography. Glaviano was an artist-decorator in the theater and simultaneously played in a jazz ensemble, which in the sixties participated in several international music festivals. Then he began to photograph fellow musicians.

In 1966, Glaviano decided to turn the photo into the main occupation and briefly moved to Rome, then to Milan, where he opened the studio. His work began to appear in major European fashion magazines. Cooperation with Italian Vogue led him to New York, where he settled in 1975, signing an exclusive contract with American Vogue, and from 1982 to 1994 – with Harper’s Bazaar.

In the eighties, Glaviano played an important role in the development of the phenomenon of “supermodel”, for a long time worked with such top models as Claudia Schiffer, Paulina Porizkova, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Gia Karandzhi and Eva Herzigova.

Among the works of Marco Gaviano portraits of supermodels, actors and musicians, as well as advertising and landscape photographs. His works are adorned with collections of leading museums of the world and private collections.

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 01

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 02

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 03

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 04

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 05

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 06

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 07

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 08

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 09

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 10

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 11

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 12

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 13

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 14

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 15

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 16

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 17

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 18

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 19

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 20

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 21

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 22

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 23

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 24

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 25

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 26

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 27

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 28

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 29

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 30

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 31

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 32

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 33

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 34

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 35

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 36

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 37

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 38

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 39

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 40

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 41

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 42

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 43

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 44

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 45

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 46

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 47

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 48

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 49

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 50

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 51

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 52

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 53

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 54

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 55

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 56

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 57

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 58

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 59

Marco Glaviano Legend World Photography 60

