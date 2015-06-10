Using everyday objects that he collected from the streets of Berlin, German artist Martin Roller constructs intriguing and surprising mash-ups. Each new creation looks transformed and as if it is on display in an advertisement.

At first glance, you may think that Roller’s images are digitally spliced photographs that together create the finished product. Although this would take some skill, each object is more impressively built by the artist’s own hand, and therefore, actually exists in real life. Roller explains that we live in an age where technology has given us endless possibilities that are accessible to a vast majority of people.