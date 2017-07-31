For his 60-year career, Horst P. Horst was known as one of the most outstanding masters of photo art. He was called the “god of fashion photography.” Horst’s works remain the standard for modern professionals, the portraits of celebrities he has shot continue to serve as the gold standard; Pictures in the genre of nude – still as unprecedented in their sculptural beauty.

In the history of twentieth-century fashion and portrait photography, Horst P. Horst’s contribution figures as one of the most artistically significant and long lasting, spanning as it did the sixty years between 1931 and 1991. During this period, his name became legendary as a one-word photographic byline, and his photographs came to be seen as synonymous with the creation of images of elegance, style and rarefied glamour.

За свою 60-летнюю карьеру Хорст прослыл одним из самых выдающихся мастеров фотоискусства. Его называли «богом модной фотографии». Работы Хорста остаются эталоном для современных профессионалов, снятые им портреты знаменитостей продолжают служить золотым стандартом; снимки в жанре ню – всё так же беспрецедентны по своей скульптурной красоте.

Мастер фотоискусства Хорст П. Хорст: