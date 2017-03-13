Previous calendar year I had an possibility to go in Africa than voluntary for a few months. There I made a decision, that under my volunteership I get ready a image sequence about the regional Luó tribe day by day issues, their mentality, thei behaviors to current how wonderfull they are. I get acquainted with a tradition in which the countless rotation of issues has thaught them to live for the current and believe in the god who’s title is hope. The image sequence title is Matumaini, what is a Swahili term, that means hope.

