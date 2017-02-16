I’m Iza Łysoń – nineteen decades old dog lover and neuroscience fanatic. Monday to Friday I review neurobiology on Jagiellonian University in Cracow. Throughout weekends I relaxation in a minor village positioned in southern Poland with my charming dog – Luna.

I have been working with photography for about 8 decades. It is almost 50 % of my limited lifestyle, that is why it appears to me as if I have been accomplishing it since I was born.

Right after my operate was printed by the National Geographic Poland Roxanne, the owner of Freya, the fox, contacted me and we were being in call since.

Freya is a pet fox born in April 2015. At 1st, she was definitely intense toward men and women but Roxanne was pretty patient with Freya and following some time and a good deal of operate, she turned friendlier.

I loved photographing Freya, but it experienced its own challenges. I experienced to try to remember that Freya is a fox – a wild animal, which not automatically would satisfy all my expectations about posing. So, I obviously experienced to be patient and take the point that the fox constantly is aware better how to settle and which aspect-fice is better to expose. Throughout the session, we were being joking that fox behaves 50 % like a dog and 50 % like a cat. She walks her own paths and does not respond to contacting her title. Other than that, getting photos of a fox is quite related to getting photos of a dog except that you have to have to be faster. Fox is not in the routine of being motionless.

Throughout our 1st session, I did not control to catch Freya laying which was marginally disappointing from the standpoint of frame variety. However, before the next session, Roxanne experienced taught Freya to lie down on command.

To photograph Freya I experienced to travel as a result of almost 50 % of my nation but this type of images was really worth it without having a question! Now we arrive up with far more and far more concepts for forthcoming image sessions, so I feel me and Roxanne will maintain conference just about every other once more and once more in get to test to recognize them all.

