When Hosico was small, he was so lovable and humorous that we decided to share his pictures on Instagram. Small by small much more and much more followers joined the Hosico fan club and now he’s cherished by the whole planet. Everybody likes that he’s gold and fluffy.

Hosico likes to participate in with only new toys and will get bored of them in a 7 days. Normally, these new toys are not from the shop, but shoelaces, tree branches, paper sheets, tennis balls and so on.

Hosico is afraid of unidentified folks and locations. Even when some thing is simply placed in a distinctive spot, he will get stunned. If it’s not in the proper spot – it may be risky!

Hosico is frequently in comparison with Puss in Boots from the ‘Shrek’ cartoon, or with Garfield, or even with a squirrel or a significant hamster.

Far more facts: Instagram

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat