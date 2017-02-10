Meet up with Juno, A Cat Who Is Not Impressed With You

My title is Juno, and I truly really don’t like you.

It all commenced back again when the authorities commenced uploading photos of me to Instagram. Every single day I am tormented by the digicam and they faux me into believing they have a deal with in their hand so I search their way.

Also humans, remember to cease making noises so I search at you… it’s not doing work. Human beings are my peasants and I am their king, so probably this cat model gig isn’t way too bad after all.

Meet up with Juno, the Angriest Cat in the Globe

