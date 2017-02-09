Mesmerizing Prior to And Right after Images Of Drag Transformations

Eryone enjoys a excellent before and immediately after, and the drag community is no exception.

#Dragformation is an ongoing project by Australian photographer Aaron Walker, who files the transformation of the country’s numerous drag community in all its vibrant glory. Broadly caught up with him to talk to about the pondering guiding his huge, daring photographic assortment.

Extra facts: Aaron Walker, Instagram, Fb (ht: broadly)

“There’s a large amount extra ability included than men and women understand,” he says.

















Like DYT on FB:

800 SHARES Share Pinterest

Related Posts