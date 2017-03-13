Turkish graphic designer and photographer Aydın Büyüktaş has mastered the art of surrealism, and his most recent venture will leave your head spinning in the greatest way.

Büyüktaş takes advantage of drones to consider a series of overhead photographs, which he then blends with each other to deliver a exceptional ‘declining’ effect, in which the world below seems progressively scaled-down and flatter – the venture is, in actuality, known as Flatland. The title is derived from a e book by English writer Edwin Abbott, in which he imagines a two-dimensional world inhabited by geometric figures.

Flatland II is Büyüktaş’s most recent portfolio entry, featuring scenes he photographed although touring across the US. We

previously featured his amazing landscapes of Istanbul, so evaluate the East to the West below, and just keep in mind that you’re not basically slipping – it’s the picture.

A lot more details: Aydın Büyüktaş

flatland

Impression credits: Aydın Büyüktaş

