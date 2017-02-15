Have you ever questioned the place all tiny small fairies dwell? Result in I feel that I know the solution!

These great properties are truly designed by artist Olga Karabitskaya from Vladikavkaz, Russia. Olga is a authentic Jack of all trades: she can paint with oils and watercolours, sew and knit, but she has obtained the correct mastery in moulding out of clay and modelling paste. She states, ‘My artwork is my life’, and generally defines excellent temper as a single of the principal resources in her functions.

All the properties in Olga’s selection are so small that can conveniently be placed on the palm of your hand. When you seem at them, you can not support wondering what they would seem like from the inside of but this small secret will stay unrevealed by magical creatures the properties are seemed to be built for.

Much more info: livemaster.com

Miniature Fairy Homes You Would Like To Dwell In

Impression credits: Olga Karabitskaya

