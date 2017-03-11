The photo-ideal portfolio of Greek photographer George Digalakis is concurrently rooted in the natural world and subtly surreal. His photos are shrouded in palpable stillness and mysterious melancholy. They prompt viewers to get shed in the scene and faucet into their slumbering unconscious.

With a preference for landscapes and a penchant for minimalism, he skillfully and gracefully captures the understated elegance of mother nature. Exquisitely dreamy photographs of lone trees, misty horizons, and deserted dwellings convey the artist’s uncanny means to completely transform ordinary scenes and environment into moody masterpieces. Digalakis frequently utilizes the existence of natural things (like h2o) to heighten the innate enchantment of these environments. “Water, an component he deeply enjoys,” his bio states, “can be located in most of his functions, but under no circumstances as their central theme. Rather, he employs the h2o and the sky as a canvas on which he spots his subjects.”

In addition to his adore of lonely landscapes and atmospheric environments, Digalakis also regularly conveys his underlying emotions and artistic eyesight via his all round solution to the craft. He shoots entirely in black and white, and often opts for a classically sq. composition to retain a minimalist aesthetic.

The photographer is also a supporter of using long publicity strategies. This is a resourceful tactic to “move the photos additional away from reality.” He even sights the time-consuming approach as a vital component of his practice, as it offers him time to “not only explore the surroundings, but also to really feel the scene and visualize the last impression.” Jointly, his eye for composition, his meticulous, specialized solution, and his admirable appreciation for the system culminate in an expressive nevertheless enigmatic overall body of work.

Scroll down to explore George Digalakis’ beautiful assortment of surreal mother nature images.





























George Digalakis: Site | 500px

h/t: [Yatzer]

All photos via George Digalakis.