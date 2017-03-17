Minnesota-based mother of two and photographer Kate Miller-Wilson emotionally explores the ins and outs of dwelling with autism. With her ten-yr-aged son Eian as her muse, she captures charming portraits that expose the day-to-day fact that life on the spectrum involves.

Rendered either in gentle color or in stark black and white, Miller-Wilson’s images offer a dreamy still raw look at her son’s condition. In her autism photograph series, she documents the poetic and unique way that Eian, a “beautiful, hilarious, demanding, and charming human being,” ordeals the entire world. Whether he’s gazing out a glowing window, discovering the outdoor, or sitting down with his eyes closed, there is a tranquil calmness to his demeanor and a hanging stillness in the photographs.

Some of the images are candid, while quite a few others—particularly people that element Eian on the other side of some form of barrier—are pre-planned. In addition to the interesting aesthetic that the obstructing ice, glass, and crops present, Miller-Wilson strategically stages these photographs for another purpose. “Interestingly, it is less complicated for him to make eye make contact with with my digicam in photographs like that,” she told The Huffington Write-up.

The photographer is aware that, as with any condition, everyone views, faces, and ordeals autism in another way. She hopes, even so, that her photographs inspire people to consider the feelings and vitality that autism will involve. “There’s a stating in the autism community: ‘If you have satisfied one human being with autism, you have satisfied one human being with autism,’” she explained. “In the circumstance of other mom and dad and kids on the spectrum, each individual human being will experience my visuals in his or her own way. No subject how that is, I hope my do the job resonates as real and just emotionally accessible.”

See Kate Miller-Wilson’s hanging autism photograph series beneath.

































Kate Miller-Wilson: Flickr

granted permission to use photographs by Kate Miller-Wilson.