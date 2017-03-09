A Franciscan Monastery in Cochabamba, Bolivia has warmly welcomed a four-legged friar into its order. The monastery, fittingly named after St. Francis of Assisi—a Roman Catholic saint known for his adoration of animals—found Carmelo, an deserted stray schnauzer. The pup was lovingly adopted by the Franciscan fraternity, and he eagerly accepted his new job as the monastery’s mascot.

To thoroughly usher in their recent recruit, the brothers christened him with his possess holy identify: Friar Bigotón, which comically interprets to “Brother Mustache.” He was also given his possess small behavior, which he proudly wears as he explores his new dwellings and, of program, receives ample attention from his compassionate rescuers. “His everyday living is all about enjoying and managing,” friar Jorge Fernandez told The Dodo. “Here, all of the brothers adore him quite much. He is a creature of God.” Friar Bigotón’s new everyday living isn’t all enjoyment and game titles, even though. As apparent in a collection of pics posted to Fb, he will take his religious duties—like “preaching to the fish,” patrolling the grounds, and retaining his robe neat and tidy—very critically.

Friar Bigotón’s lifesaving adoption was facilitated by Proyecto Narices Frias (“The Cold Nose Project”), a local animal rescue organization. Both Proyecto Narices Frias and the Cochabamba monastery hope that the heartwarming tale of the little dog’s new everyday living will inspire other compassionate religious groups to abide by in their footsteps. “If only all the churches of our state adopt a puppy and care for him like Friar Bigotón,” the appreciative organization wrote in a Fb post, “we are sure that the parishioners would abide by his instance.”

This is Friar Bigotón, a formerly stray puppy and the most recent member of a Franciscan brotherhood in Cochabamba.

The schanuzer was swiftly adopted by the animal-loving friars, and considered a mini friar.







He even has his possess honorary teeny, small robe.





He proudly wears it as he explores his new dwelling.







We’re sure the lucky little puppy is loving his new everyday living!

