Sometimes, the final destination of your journey is not important – the road itself is so good to him. Photo Vide chose the 10 most scenic routes in the world.

N2 (The Garden Route, South Africa)

Colorful highway N2 – only the principal axis of Garden Route, the region extending between Mossel Bay and Port Elizabeth. Since it is possible and necessary to turn off the secondary highway. There are ancient forests and modern golf courses, community of artists and wood carvers, the incredible diversity of biosphere and countless landscape – mountains, beaches, lakes and lagoons.

Ruta 40 (Ruta 40, Argentina)

5 thousand kilometers – a whole life. Home Argentine road passes through the west of the country’s 20 national parks, 18 rivers and 27 passes of the Andes, climbing to 5,000 meters above sea level. I take this opportunity to visit calchaquí valleys, glaciers Park Los Glaciares National Park and the cave Cueva de las Manos with ancient footprints handprints Patagonian teenagers. Dared to complete the route should be ready for a real adventure: a large part of the southern segment of the path is devoid of asphalt and any civilization.

Death Road (Camino a los Yungas, Bolivia)

The most dangerous roads in the world do not dare to call “highway”, at least in those areas where it ends any road surface, clay blur small waterfalls, and vertical cliffs, overgrown with wild vegetation, have absolutely no protections. Approximation of turning a blind oncoming traffic alerts intuition, it is sharpened instinct of self-preservation. Fortunately, since 2006 machines are rare – the main stream of car wheels on a new road-doubler and Road of Death tickles the nerves, mostly tourists, cyclists.

Atlantic road (Atlanterhavsveien, Norway)

The most beautiful highway in Northern Europe binds scattered villages in the Atlantic Ocean between Molde and Kristiansund. In bad weather on the road often splash waves, and in calm weather can be directly from the car to photograph whales and seals. In the background – Molde toothy mountains, covered with snow all year round. Of the seven bridges road Antlanticheskoy prize for photogenic should be given to “drunk” Storseisundet Bridge sharply soars 23 meters, not to impede navigation. From some angles it looks like a road to nowhere or loop roller coaster.

Road Valley of Fire (Valley of Fire Highway, Nevada, United States)

Red – your favorite color? Then you are here, on the highway, crossing the Valley Fire State Park from east to west 17 km through the rocks, the sun acquire a fiery crimson color. This location is loved by advertisers: it posed Centerfolds and cars. It is possible to “dismount” and go in search of petroglyphs or stones bizarre. For example, you can find a rock-elephant. Stock up on water and clothing covering the skin: the day is hot as a skillet.

Overseas Highway (Overseas Highway, Florida, USA)

Wherever you look – the ocean surface, interrupted by the resort islands of the Florida Keys with their turquoise coral shoals. Over 182 kilometers one way, one can count more than four dozen bridges, the longest and most beautiful – Seven Mile Bridge. Romantically minded comrades should plan a trip at sunrise or sunset to catch the gleaming pink water spaces.

Aysfilds Parkway (Icefields Parkway, Canada)

Route 93 in the Rocky Mountains, Banff National Park, and between Jaster, built exclusively for tourists. Its creators anticipate enthusiastic cries of the passengers: “I review I will concentrate right here, I have to sfotat” – 250 kilometers two hundred viewing platforms provided. There are huge mountains, turquoise mountain lakes, majestic glaciers, forests teeming with wildlife, no cellular and very few gas stations.

99 turn or road to Mount Tianmen (Tianmen Mountain Road, China)

Eleven kilometers of pure serpentine, 99 sharp turns – the road is so steep that it produced only racing cars and buses. It is absolutely not recommended for wimps who are sick on bends. However, successful bad angles viewed from the cable car. Upstairs – a reconstructed temple of the Tang Dynasty and the cave-arch “Heaven’s Gate”, and in the vicinity of shooting “Avatar”.

Road to Hogwarts, Road to the Isles (Rathad nan Eilean, Scotland)

A830 route goes from the foot of Ben Nevis in the port city of Mallaig. On the way to meet all the historical sights and delights of the Scottish hinterland, heather and white sand beaches of Morar. With any luck, the shot hit the Jacobite steam train, a prototype of Potter’s Hogwarts Express – Saga fans can watch for it right on the Glenfinnan viaduct.

Skeleton Coast (Skeleton Soast, Namibia)

I want to loneliness and no flickers in the frame? Take a ride on the C34 along the northwest coast of Namibia – kilometers without the slightest sign of life, desert landscapes with ingrown in the sand cores ships once wrecked. You can also visit the colony eared seals in the reserve on Cape Cape Cross, or for a small fee to explore the Skeleton Coast National Park on jeep.