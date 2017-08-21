More than 70,000 music lovers rushed to the musical V Festival, which was held in Highlands Park, Chelmsford, and Weston Park, Staffordshire, this weekend 19-20-2017.

Even the rainy weather did not stop the music lovers from enjoying the work of their favorite performers. Many prudently took with them rubber boots and raincoats.

Musical Virgin V Festival 2017 in the UK:

There are two events – one in Hylands Park, Chelmsford, Essex, and the other in Weston Park, Staffordshire.

The acts reverse, so the headliner and other acts from Essex’s Saturday event will head to Staffordshire for the Sunday, and vice versa.

Celebrities headlining at V Festival 2017?

Jay Z and Pink are headlining the weekend.

Pink will play at Hylands Park on the Saturday and Weston Park on the Sunday, while Jay Z will do the opposite.

Line-up for Saturday at Chelmsford/Sunday at Staffordshire

Pink

Jess Glynne

George Ezra

Rudimental

Craig David

Jay Z is headlining in Staffordshire on the Saturday and Essex on the Sunday

Line-up for Saturday at Staffordshire/Sunday at Chelmsford

Jay Z

Stormzy

Emeli Sande

Pete Tong

Ellie Goulding

Also appearing across the weekend will be: Jason Derulo, Madness, Steve Aoki, Sean Paul, Dizzee Rascal, Sigma, James Arthur, Clean Bandit, Gorgon City, The Wombats, Ann-Marie, Hannah Wants, Krept & Kronan, The Vamps, Jack Savoretti, Busted, JP Cooper, Ella Eyre, Example & DJ Wire, Jonas Blue, The Wailers, Scouting For Girls, Raye, Calum Scott.

Many celebrities will also be attending the event simply as fans. It was recently reported that grime star Stormzy had given the stars of Love Island free passes to his V Festival gig.

Pink headlines in Essex on the Saturday and Staffordshire on the Sunday

V Festival Website Video | V Festival 2017: