My identify is Dolores and I am a fantasy artist from Croatia. As several this sort of tales get started, I as well was drawn to fantasy and folklore from a incredibly youthful age but being from a low center-course loved ones this sort of functions and interests had been actively pushed into a ‘hobby’ and ‘daydreaming’ part, tucked absent properly someplace in the drawers of my coronary heart so that my thoughts could aim on performing ‘real’ points, whatsoever the definition of actual was to the types in my environment.

Having said that, none of my expert and tutorial journies could arrive near to the burning passion I felt when sculpting creatures, portray magical scenes or creating tales. It took a prolonged time just before I could give myself plenty of courage to get started building a sense of my personal artistic liberty but after I took that leap I felt definitely alive. Not like I was surviving or just living from working day to working day but ‘truly’ alive as an observant of the globe by tales and a creator of several worlds of my personal.

Becoming concentrated on fantasy wildlife gives me a excellent sense of pleasure for the reason that it is a realm with no rules. For a second you have the electricity to blend any established of bodily options or things you want. You can make up your personal. You can give them a special indicating, a qualifications tale or you can place them collectively for the reason that you simply just truly feel like it. There is a sense of best liberty to your imagination and it both comforts and entertains me deeply.

I locate my inspiration is on top of that fed with my fascination for all points purely natural: forests, oceans, mountains, skies… Items that are even larger and more mature than all of us. So several situations I locate myself working with semi-treasured stones, antlers, wooden, seashells and other nature’s goodies. It’s a way for me to merge two worlds collectively: the ‘real’ one particular and my internal one particular.

Each and every of my sculpts usually takes several several hours to make. They are shaped fully by hand, meticulously painted and glazed for attractive glow and security. I get deep pleasure in the point that almost everything is one particular of a form and non-replicable.

My desire is to make a living off of my art. To commit my life at my functioning table, dwelving in the forests of my imagination and to maintain creating enchanted sculpts seem to me like a fairytale in by itself. To confirm that ‘real’ globe desires art too… I want to maintain bringing lovely creatures to life, one of a kind art to your necks and a sense of ponder to your hearts.

Additional info: regnum-draconis.com

Bringer of love brooch

Tropical gryphon pendant

Divine Dragon Pendant

Tear of Mirkwood, labradorite pendant

Mossy lantern pendant with quartz stone

Classic lantern with raw calcite main

Galaxy divine dragon pendant

Adriatic back garden vial with handsculpted chook

Tears of the phoenix vial pendant

Snow dragon necklace

Dragon journal go over art

Dragon on opalite stone

Autumn dragon on a white-tail deer antler

Autumn dragon portrait

Forest spirit on raw calcite stone

Coronary heart of the Forest locket

Forest spirits on raw calcite pendants