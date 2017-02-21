We are relationship with a strong passion for photography. We began doing work collectively in 2016. There are two principal areas of our interest: human existence and telling stories.

My Coronary heart is an Animal is a fine art photography job based mostly on surrealistic imagery. We presents perception into the planet of goals, symbols, metaphors, allegories, legends and myths. The one of a kind atmosphere, peculiar, conceptual scenes of hybridizing human and animal bodies, combining features portray and deeply contact human affliction. Our do the job tries to give robust influence: visually, mentally and emotionally. We want our do the job to discuss for by itself and for folks to interpret it in their very own way. Our intention is to take a look at the infinite options of human creativeness, in search of a relationship involving reality and past.

More facts: owczarekstudio.com

The Poker Activity

Sea Wolf

The Wanderer and His Shadow

Carpe Diem

The Magician

The Dreamer

Potato Fans

The Activity

The Photographer

Cerberus

The Ghost Writer