My Hometown Looks Incredible Eerie During Winter Nights

I are living in a small city in Eastern Romania, Eastern Europe. Nothing fascinating occurs in this article, aside from the occasional holidays fairs and a handful of live shows.

As a photographer, I in some cases struggle to discover fascinating subjects for my private assignments. I applied to walk my city streets and arrive back residence with out even firing up my camera shutter, as I couldn’t discover anywhere an fascinating location to shoot.

Then it strike me. I was hunting at it all improper. The streets IS the fascinating issue for my pictures. As I built it a pattern to go for very long walks right after function, I recognized my city has this bizarre, eerie, still attractive vibe about it.

During difficult winter season times (it can get as minimal as -20C/ -4F), people today generally are likely to stay inside, taking pleasure in the warmth and coziness of their flats. This leaves the city vacant, peaceful and cold.

I desired to portray the sensation it gave me, wandering the streets on your own, in winter’s bittering cold. So I applied cinematic filters to convey the visuals a noir, dystopian seem (I was capturing for that Blade Runner seem). As I shot more and more pictures, I definitely began to recognize my small tiny city, with it’s quirkiness and darkish, reserved character.

So I give you Bacau at night time. Permit the darkish stillness of the winter season evenings inspire you!

Additional details: bogdabo.com