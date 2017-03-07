My title is Abdo Hassan 20 a long time aged, i develop fashionable collages, i use photoshop to make it, i acquired it by myself considering that four a long time and started out carrying out collages a calendar year in the past, i am a colour addict so i like to use colours in my collages.

I bought afflicted by my inner thoughts and my perspective to the planet, from time to time i bought motivated by my gifted writers pals.

Beneath every piece i make there is a tale. I think that artwork is free for all, i really do not like to market my items nor placing a symbol or a watermark on it.

Ruins of brain

Oh Adam! it meant to be excellent

When life by lemons, i operate

My evening views

The race

Driving the scenes

It’s raining

Sunny storm

Aleppo is heading for heaven

In the morning

Search! Aliens

Poetry

Good lighthouse

City of stars

Murica