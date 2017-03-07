My title is Abdo Hassan 20 a long time aged, i develop fashionable collages, i use photoshop to make it, i acquired it by myself considering that four a long time and started out carrying out collages a calendar year in the past, i am a colour addict so i like to use colours in my collages.
I bought afflicted by my inner thoughts and my perspective to the planet, from time to time i bought motivated by my gifted writers pals.
Beneath every piece i make there is a tale. I think that artwork is free for all, i really do not like to market my items nor placing a symbol or a watermark on it.