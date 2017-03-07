Art,

My View To The World Through My Collages

My title is Abdo Hassan 20 a long time aged, i develop fashionable collages, i use photoshop to make it, i acquired it by myself considering that four a long time and started out carrying out collages a calendar year in the past, i am a colour addict so i like to use colours in my collages.

I bought afflicted by my inner thoughts and my perspective to the planet, from time to time i bought motivated by my gifted writers pals.

Beneath every piece i make there is a tale. I think that artwork is free for all, i really do not like to market my items nor placing a symbol or a watermark on it.

 

Ruins of brain

Oh Adam! it meant to be excellent

When life by lemons, i operate

My evening views

The race

Driving the scenes

It’s raining

Sunny storm

Aleppo is heading for heaven

In the morning

Search! Aliens

Poetry

Good lighthouse

City of stars

Murica

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *