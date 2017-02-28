This piece is section of a greater and ongoing challenge “Seasons in your hair” the place for every single month of the calendar year I’m illustrating vegetation and mother nature that encourage me and I’m hoping to seize the attributes and thoughts of all those features into the attributes and individuality of the depicted design.

This certain a person is named “Rowan” and represents the month of February.

Supplies utilized: watercolor (Pebeo Studio, Van Gogh, Windsor &Newton Cotman), Fabriano Artistico watercolor paper, coloured pencils (Polycolor from Koh-I-Noor and Polychromos from Faber-Castell).

