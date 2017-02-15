Meet up with Jamie, the 13-year-outdated Burmese cat who ended up in a shelter soon after his owner moved into a nursing house and couldn’t get him with her. When Jamie arrived at the RSPCA Australia, he had cat flu, bad tooth and kidney troubles, but they gave the kitty the health care care he wanted. Nonetheless, the team had been worried no a single would want these an outdated cat…

Then, a young female named Sarah Dempsey stepped in. She arrived to the shelter hunting for a cat that would hold her firm. “When I initial satisfied [Jamie], he was asleep, but woke up as I bent down to glance at him,” Dempsey informed The Dodo. “He evidently needed some pats… I realized he’d rescue me from feeling by yourself, and I’d do the exact same for him.”

She took Jamie house, and now he’s obsessed with her. “He won’t leave my facet,” Dempsey explained. “He likes conversing to me at night time and follows me about my apartment.”

But the most effective portion is that the cat won’t even rest, if his new mom is not holding his hand. “If I allow go he wakes up, meows, and claws my hand again to him,” Dempsey explained. “I imagine we’ve bonded currently.”

Much more info: RSPCA Australia | Fb (h/t: thedodo)

Meet up with Jamie, the adopted cat who won’t go to rest till his new mom retains his paw

The 13-year-outdated Burmese cat ended up in a shelter soon after his owner moved into a nursing house

A young female adopted him. “He won’t leave my side… He is incredibly affectionate”

But the most effective portion is that the rest collectively holding hands

“If I allow go [of his paw] he wakes up, meows, and claws my hand again to him… I imagine we’ve bonded already”