It is no top secret that Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, is a charming guy. He’s been thieving people’s hearts from all more than the globe ever considering the fact that he was elected, and now it appears to be like like a few well known figures are also unable to have their fascination with the guy.

A few days ago, photos of Ivanka Trump staring longingly at Justin Trudeau sparked a new meme suggesting that everyone experienced a crush on the Prime Minister.

Photos from numerous instances exhibit queens, famous people and other presidents on the lookout captivated with Trudeau. But can you blame them? Trudeau is certainly a interesting guy.