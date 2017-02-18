For American freelance photographer Mandy Lea, transform arrived in the guise of a teardrop trailer that she phone calls her dwelling — a cellular location of belonging that she feels related to as she travels the country, snapping amazing images of nature. For the last two years, she’s been a whole-time solo “teardropper”, viewing some of the most majestic spots a person could picture.

Far more info: Mandy Lea, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (h/t: treehugger)

To start off, she give up her position, and on a stroke of intuition, made a decision to invest in a teal T@G teardrop trailer that she observed in passing by a RV dealership.

“It only known as to me,” Lea states. “I could not reveal the reasoning, I just understood I had to have it. That. Exact. One particular.”

Trailer procured, Lea well prepared to make her greatest shift on to the street, but during the last handful of days, disaster strikes: the teal trailer is stolen. With the help of the police and an on the web plea for aid that goes viral, it is found five days later, but absolutely trashed. Even with this traumatic experience, Lea has bounced back again, many thanks to the incredible assistance she felt from full strangers.

Found earlier mentioned with its vivid orange swirl, her subsequent T@G teardrop is aptly known as The Phoenix, and features indoor shelving, tailor made cabinets, as very well as a revamped kitchen area. The inside is offered the own contact with curtains, beautiful tailor made wooden knobs, a tv display screen, and her favorite photograph.

“I’ve finished anything I can do to make her sense like a dwelling, which is specifically what she is to me,” she explains.

It’s a cozy space, nonetheless whole of which means for Lea.