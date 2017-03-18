North America’s tallest single-family members residence is back again on the industry. The 6,two hundred-sq.-foot property, referred to as Falcon Nest, is positioned in Prescott, Arizona and carries a rate tag of $1.5 million. And although the 124-foot-tall residence is not the tallest in the world—that honor belongs to a colossal house in India—it will however get you near to the heavens.

The 3-bedroom, four-bathroom, ten-tale residence was previously on sale in 2015 for $2.eight million, making the new buying rate a steal. Falcon Nest was constructed in 1994 by Sukumar Pal and features a 2,000-sq.-foot solarium with uninterrupted sights of the valley. The principal flooring radiates out in 4 instructions, which gives 360-degree visibility and floods the living spaces with light-weight.

And, of system, eco-pleasant additions to the passive property means that the architecture is conserving on extra than just a compact footprint. Photo voltaic panels—as properly as alternative cooling, heating, and electricity-generating systems—ensure the residence will be run up in any predicament.

However the interior reveals signals that it may possibly be in need to have of an upgrade—90s decor abound—realtors at Estately helpfully advise it could also be remodeled into an Observatory, Radio Tower, or a Holistic living center. Consider the virtual tour and you are going to see the countless opportunities.

This one of a kind serious estate giving has sweeping sights of the valley and is positioned minutes away from the town.

At 124-ft, Falcon Nest is the tallest single family members residence in North America.





Crafted in 1994, the residence has 3 bedrooms, four bogs, a swimming pool, a hydraulic elevator, and a 2000-sq.-foot solarium.

