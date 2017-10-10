The photographers who made these photos did not stop at the recognized tourist attractions, but showed the everyday life of ordinary people, because she can tell much more about the country to the curious traveler.
The photos were taken in September 2017.
Everyday life in the photos: North Korea
The photographers who made these photos did not stop at the recognized tourist attractions, but showed the everyday life of ordinary people, because she can tell much more about the country to the curious traveler.
Leave a Reply