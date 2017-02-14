Intertwined like a mass of twisted bodies sliding into a pit, these bizarre lava formations are a creepy natural oddity. Found in Hawaii above the West Kamokuna lava skylight, this eerie image juxtaposes the proud researcher standing above what appears like the gates of hell.

The image was shot in 1996 by Laszlo Kestay, who is at this time director of the USGS Astrogeology Science Middle. So what is this impression really demonstrating? Guaranteed, our creativeness can operate wild with demons being forged into oblivion or corpses sliding into a lava pit, but surely there is a scientific explanation. And indeed, there is!

What we’re looking at are masses of various lava flows that have dripped into a lava skylight. They’ve fashioned a crust about the skylight, likely due to a loss of heat about the location. Just what is a lava skylight? Molten lava can actually vacation throughout channels called lava tubes. Buried underground, these tubes only come to be obvious when component of the roof collapses, making a lava skylight.

And in this circumstance, the skylight, blended with subsequent flows, has brought about an remarkable natural development that appears like bodies oozing into the inferno.

Just how was this eerie lava development produced? It is all owed to the West Kamakura lava skylight. Check out this video clip, which describes how they’re produced.

Impression by using Laszlo Kestay, USGS.