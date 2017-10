These paintings are imbued with the incredible atmosphere of the old city, its cozy streets, houses, squares. Captured on canvas, they seem to have frozen in eternity and this city, and these people, and even birds, hovering over them. In the works of the artists Evgeny Osipov & Oksana, only one city is shown – Vladivostok, but thanks to some incredible magic of their paintings, everyone in them learns their native places.