My identify is Monika, I am 24 decades old hitchhiker from Poland. Considering the fact that one year I am travelling across Africa by hitchhike. I started out my journey in march from Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt. From that moment I am not employing planes or buses to cross from one town to an additional.
In the course of this year I have shell out ,00$ for accomodation. Usually I am sleeping in my tent, police stations, churches or accepting invites from local men and women. In the course of this one year I have never fork out for the accommodation. Occasionally I am also “working for foods and accommodation”.
I have satisfied thousands of remarkable men and women who can share with you last factors that they have but also a ton of undesirable kinds.
In Kenya they accused me on terrorism and I shell out few days in jail, somebody robbed me in Lusaka and many others.
I crossed twelve African countries (Egypt, Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Swaziland, South Africa, Botswana). Ideal now I am in Zambia and my plan is to carry on my journey by way of West Africa and reached Europe by land.