My identify is Monika, I am 24 decades old hitchhiker from Poland. Considering the fact that one year I am travelling across Africa by hitchhike. I started out my journey in march from Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt. From that moment I am not employing planes or buses to cross from one town to an additional.

In the course of this year I have shell out ,00$ for accomodation. Usually I am sleeping in my tent, police stations, churches or accepting invites from local men and women. In the course of this one year I have never fork out for the accommodation. Occasionally I am also “working for foods and accommodation”.

I have satisfied thousands of remarkable men and women who can share with you last factors that they have but also a ton of undesirable kinds.

In Kenya they accused me on terrorism and I shell out few days in jail, somebody robbed me in Lusaka and many others.

I crossed twelve African countries (Egypt, Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Swaziland, South Africa, Botswana). Ideal now I am in Zambia and my plan is to carry on my journey by way of West Africa and reached Europe by land.

Wish me luck.

Additional information: Instagram | Fb

To start with day hitchhiking in Sinai. Even now fresh (Egypt)

Sunset from Mount Sinai (Egypt)

Escorted by a police (Egypt)

Beduin tea in Cairo old city (Egypt)

Pyramids of Giza

Nubian espresso (Nubian Village around Aswan, Egypt)

Zikr ceremony. Omdurman, Sudan

Meroe Pyramids, Sudan

…and my tent next to the pyramids

Warm and lazy afternoon in Port Sudan

Henna tattoo in progress

Kassala, Sudan

This male from Hamer tribe supplied 46 cows, eleven goats and 7 sheeps to marry me. I refused…

Paintings in old monastery in Bahrir Dar (Ethiopia)

Blue Nile Falls (Ethiopia)

Diani Seaside, Kenya

And my jail cell in Kenya…

Mombasa old city, Kenya

My tent in a Samburu Village (Kenya)

He questioned for a photo, not me. The funniest detail is specially for picture he confirmed his upper body (Samburu, Kenya)

Forgot to mention… My surname means masaai… Not a joke

Akagera Nationwide Park, Rwanda

Akagera Nationwide Park, Rwanda

Zanzibar, Stone City

Mozambique

Pumba from Swaziland

Blyde River Canyon, South Africa

Early morning view from my tent (Blyde River Canyon, South Africa)

Blyde River Canyon, South Africa

Drakensberg mountains, Royal Natal Nationwide Park (South Africa)

Yea.. view me…

Simons City (South Africa)

Tiny and stinky but however adorable (Simons City, South Africa)

I supposed to end my excursion in Cape City (and continue to be in this article eternally and die watching this view) but… I decided to carry on my journey

Ideal now I am on my way up to Europe. I want to cross by way of western portion of Africa, also by hitchhike. (Kalambo Falls, Zambia)