In 2001 NASA physicist Robert Lang stop his career to focus on his one genuine enthusiasm: producing unique origami layouts. With a deep understanding of mathematics and supplies, Lang’s folding layouts are actually incorporated into every thing from spacecraft to airbags.

His operates aren’t limited to purposeful objects, he’s also generated a wide variety of primary artworks that were exhibited around the globe.

You’ll never want to make a paper crane again after you see Robert Lang’s epic origami designs. Robert’s love of folding paper isn’t limited to just animals — his designs have been used in everything from spacecraft to air bags.

Twenty five years ago, physicist Robert Lang worked at NASA, where he researched lasers. He has also garnered 46 patents on optoelectronics and even wrote a Ph.D. thesis called “Semiconductor Lasers: New Geometries and Spectral Properties.” But in 2001, Lang left his job in order to pursue a passion he’s had since childhood: origami. In the origami world, Lang is now a legend, and it’s not just his eye-catching, intricate designs that have taken the craft by storm. Some of his work has helped pioneer new ways of applying origami principles to complex real-world engineering problems.