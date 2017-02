Zupagrafika, creators of make-your-possess-paper-model sets of “brut-iful” architecture in London, Paris, Warsaw, and Katowice, have released their newest established, ‘Brutal East’. The creators’ assortment captures the “certainly brutal” appeal of the “functionalist panelák estates and otherworldly concrete grand designs” of the Japanese Bloc. With ‘Brutal East’ you can make your possess East European metropolis.

Additional details: Zupagrafika, Instagram, Facebook (h/t: archdaily)

Like DYT on FB: