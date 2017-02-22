A YouTube musician utilized a unicorn head to make a tune. It appears morbid, but it was basically genius. He drew a unicorn employing MIDI notes, and the tune it played was amazingly nice.

Andrew Huang, a multi-gifted Canadian musician recognised for his regular use of unorthodox instruments, printed the shape of a unicorn mask onto translucent film, then traced it with new music notes on his pc display employing electronic audio software. The 1st check out didn’t go really perfectly, but following tweaking the unicorn’s shape and incorporating a handful of added notes, Huang managed to pull together a organic-sounding 22-2nd melody.

Pay attention to the finished product or service and stick to Andrew Huang’s innovative method beneath.

Extra facts: Andrew Huang, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram (h/t: Creators)

Pay attention to the last unicorn-tastic piece right here

Find out far more about MIDI drawing and how Andrew Huang utilized it