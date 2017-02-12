Lately, there are so numerous new hair developments increasing to fame – from

galaxy hair to

rainbow pastel hair to

pixelated hair to

‘granny’ hair to

merman hair – it’s definitely tricky to preserve monitor. Luckily for us, we’re listed here to fill you in with latest developments and what people today simply cannot end chatting about now is this new glow-in-the-darkish hair development.

Established by movie star hairstylist Guy Tang, this hair will virtually have you glowing. The appear is not quick to achieve, so heading to a qualified is highly encouraged. To start with, it has to be bleached and then the hair is cautiously dyed with dazzling neon colors producing it appear a glowing lava lamp! Now is this amazing or what?! As Guy Tang would say, ‘YAAAAAAS’!

Additional data: Guy Tang (h/t: sobadsogood)

