Do you have a birthday coming up? Wondering what to do for it? Well Chris Nervegna from South River, New Jersey just arrived up with a excellent strategy. He and his buddies had a Bob Ross-themed get together for his 22nd birthday, and now we all want a single!

For all those of you who really do not know, Bob Ross was an American landscape painter and art teacher ideal known for his instructional Tv set method called The Joy of Portray (oh, and he was also fairly well known for his amazing permed afro way too). He nonetheless has a substantial fan-foundation but it appears like Chris took it to the next stage entirely.

He and his buddies purchased paint, brushes, and canvases, and gathered all around the Tv set so they could paint alongside to a single of Bob’s episodes. Chris, who’s a graphic structure student at Kean University and who even has his very own model of apparel, instructed Pleased Brainy, “I am in no way an artist when it comes to portray, but I am eternally blessed with these kinds of a proficient group of buddies. I just cannot say I have generally been a fan of Bob Ross [but] I stumbled on his segment on Netflix a single working day and fell in love with his enthusiasm.” When questioned if he had any tips for folks preparing to have their very own Bob Ross get together, Chris stated, “Don’t get discouraged if your portray is turning out awful. All of ours have been! If things commence to get sophisticated, go in your very own course! It’s your very own portray, have enjoyment with it!”

Chris posted photographs of his get together on Twitter and they’ve considering the fact that been shared much more than 32k moments and favored by around 108k folks. “BEST. Day. At any time.” he wrote, and we believe that him. Just really do not overlook to invite us next time!

Additional data: Twitter

Wondering what to do for your next birthday?

Why not invite your buddies to sign up for you for a Bob Ross landscape portray get together!

Chris Nervegna and his buddies purchased paint, brushes, and canvases, and gathered all around the Tv set so they could paint alongside to a single of Bob’s episodes

Chris posted photographs of his get together on Twitter, and they’ve considering the fact that been shared much more than 32k moments and favored by around 108k folks

“BEST. Day. At any time.” he wrote. Don’t overlook to invite us next time!