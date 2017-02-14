Maryland-dependent economical functions analyst Maya Moore may not have put initial in her office’s ugly Christmas sweater contest, but her tinsel-included tale has gotten Twitter into the holiday spirit.

Like many workplaces, Moore’s firm organizes exciting gatherings and festive capabilities throughout the holiday getaway year. This 12 months, the office environment opted to host an ugly Christmas sweater contest. With her eyes on the prize, Moore put in four hrs coming up with and decorating her more than-the-prime entry: a garland-wrapped sweater entire with eclectic ornaments, a functioning string of lights, and an lovely matching hat. Whilst she was certain she’d earn initial prize, she essentially came in a 2nd place—a grievance she hilariously dealt with in a now-viral tweet.

Permit me inform y’all how I’m hardly ever taking part in a further get the job done contest ..four hrs to make this sweater four Hours ! pic.twitter.com/b9q69AXoLD — Issa Tree (@mayamorena_) December 21, 2016

Whilst her silly publish has only been up for a couple of times, it has garnered more than twenty five,000 re-tweets and sixty seven,000 likes—and Moore is both equally flattered and perplexed. “I don’t know how or why this went viral, as you can see I don’t have many followers,” she explained to Mashable. “I posted it initially for my sisters and good friends to get a kick out of.” As for her publish-contest holiday getaway blues, Moore insists she isn’t essentially upset. “I’m not mad at all that I didn’t earn initial,” she wrote. “I had exciting building it and obtaining a increase out of my coworkers the whole day.”

Maya Moore: Twitter

